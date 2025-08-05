Large-scale student housing project near University of Mississippi announced

It has been nearly eight years since a large-scale student housing development was constructed near the University of Mississippi campus. Development Ventures Group and Kayne Anderson Real Estate are set to change that with the announcement of a new 755-bed project on Anderson Road, located less than half a mile from the Ole Miss campus. This development will mark a significant return of major student housing construction to the area since 2018.

The 243-unit development will feature a mix of cottages, townhomes, and flats, offering fully furnished 1- to 4-bedroom options. Spanning 370,000 square feet, the complex is expected to be completed by summer 2027, just in time for a new academic year.

Students residing in the new development will have access to an extensive array of amenities designed to enhance their living experience. These include a resort-style pool, beach volleyball and pickleball courts, indoor and outdoor fitness areas, a sauna and cold plunge, various lounges, dedicated study areas, a multi-sport simulator, and a yoga/spin studio. In addition, the site will boast a food truck court and a 3,000-square-foot event venue.

The project team behind this anticipated development includes Baker Barrios Architects, Montgomery Martin Contractors, and construction lender BMO Bank. The new complex aims to address the growing demand for modern, amenity-rich student living options near the university.