Mississippi man arrested after 8-year son killed in shooting incident

A Mississippi man has been taken into custody after his 8-year-old son tragically died Saturday afternoon after a shooting incident in Jackson.

Jackson Police Department officers responded to a call at approximately 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, August 3, at a residence on Lampton Avenue. There, they found the young boy deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.

The JPD Homicide Unit, Mobile Crime Unit, and the Hinds County Coroner’s Office were immediately dispatched to the scene to begin their investigation. Authorities recovered a firearm believed to be involved in the incident, which has been entered into evidence.

Quaron Hilliard, 28, the child’s father, was taken into custody at the residence. After questioning at JPD headquarters, Hilliard was arrested and charged with Felony Child Neglect. He has since appeared in Municipal Court, where his bond was set at $50,000.

The Jackson Police Department’s Investigation Unit is actively working to determine the full circumstances surrounding the child’s death. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).

The investigation remains ongoing.