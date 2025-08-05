Homemade explosive device discovered by Mississippi deputies safely detonated

A homemade explosive device discovered by Mississippi deputies while serving a search warrant on Monday was safely detonated by federal and local authorities.

The Panola County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook confirmed that a loud boom heard by residents near Highway 35 South and Morrow Road was the sound of the explosive being safely disposed of.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Tupelo Bomb Squad were called to the scene. They successfully rendered the explosive safe through a controlled detonation after the device was discovered during the search by Panola County Sheriff’s deputies.

No injuries were reported during the operation, and authorities have not yet released further details regarding the origin of the device or any arrests made in connection with the discovery. The investigation is ongoing.