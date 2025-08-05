Mississippi woman arrested after intentionally hitting person with her vehicle during argument, police report

A Mississippi woman has been arrested after police say she intentionally hit a person with her vehicle during an argument.

At approximately 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 4, Gulfport Police responded to an incident in the area of Orange Grove Road and Highway 49.

Police say that Jaelyn Marie Breaux, 24, of Gulfport, had been involved in an argument with another person. When that person began to walk away, Breaux then reportedly accelerated her vehicle and turned into that person.

Breaux then reportedly fled the scene.

Police shortly afterward located Breaux and took her into custody. She was transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center, where she is being held on a $100,000 bond.

