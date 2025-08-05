Multi-state manhunt ends when escaped Mississippi inmate found hiding under bed in Alabama residence

An escaped Mississippi inmate was apprehended Monday night in Alabama after he was found attempting to evade capture by hiding under a bed.

Christopher Austin Tedford, who had escaped while in custody on burglary charges in Lowndes County and felony shoplifting charges in Amory, was taken back into custody around 10 p.m. following a multi-state manhunt.

The breakthrough came from an anonymous tip received through the Crime Stoppers network. This led officers from the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, Lamar County (AL) Sheriff’s Office, and Sulligent (AL) Police Department to a home on McCrary Road in Sulligent. Despite initial resistance from Tedford, officers located and apprehended him. The extradition process to return him to Mississippi has already begun.

In addition to facing new charges of escape and resisting arrest, three individuals found at the residence were also arrested for allegedly harboring Tedford. Ben Allen, the homeowner, along with Rebecca Pierce and Monte Grubowski, are facing charges of hindering prosecution.

Authorities are asking anyone with further information relevant to the case to contact law enforcement.